BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The French La Gazette online newspaper has published an article prepared by Trend News Agency's Deputy Editor-in-Chief Laman Zeynalova about the anti-terror measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh on September 19-20, Trend reports.

"For several months, Azerbaijan actively tried to lead Armenia towards signing a peace agreement so that both countries could finally embark on a path forward, following the new reality that emerged after the second Karabakh war. A path of peace, progress, and development...

To stir up the situation, just one wrong step was enough. This time, that step was one of the many mines laid by the Armenians. On September 19, an explosion occurred as a truck carrying personnel from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs hit one of these mines. Everyone died on the spot. The vehicle was headed to the site of a terrorist attack that occurred on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fizuli-Shusha road, passing through the Khojavend district, where employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan also lost their lives. As a result, Azerbaijan initiated counterterrorism measures targeting illegal Armenian forces and remnants of the Armenian Armed Forces in Karabakh.

As a result, Azerbaijan effectively eliminated military targets in Karabakh held by Armenian separatists. There were no attacks on civilian infrastructure, and there were no reports of casualties or injuries among the civilian population," the article said.

The author also pointed out that, at the same time, the Armenian population in Karabakh began dwindling, even though the separatist "leaders" attempted to collect money from those leaving for Armenia.

Meanwhile, it has became obvious, that there is no "humanitarian crisis" in Karabakh, as Armenians themselves have affirmed recently. The roads are accessible for Armenian residents of Karabakh if they choose to depart.

The article also noted that Tüirkiye has expressed full support for Azerbaijan's actions, which were taken on its own territory. In turn, Russia, which recently faced several negative comments from Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, demonstrated its diplomatic restraint.

"In the end, the separatists surrendered and agreed to engage in negotiations with Azerbaijan, and Baku made it clear: the only condition was that the separatists in Karabakh must immediately disarm. After all, actions speak louder than words," the article concludes.

