Azerbaijani ombudsperson meets with adviser of UN High Commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, received the Chief Adviser of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in the South Caucasus, Vladimir Shkolnikov, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

The Ombudsperson informed in detail about the work done and ongoing reforms in the field of human rights and freedoms protection during the meeting. She noted the great importance attached to cooperation and exchange of experience with international human rights structures and ombudsmen of foreign countries.

The Ombudsperson also informed about the armed provocations of Armenians against Azerbaijan and local anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan in order to prevent criminal actions that pose a threat to peace and security in the region. She spoke about the mine terror of Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, noting that more than 300 civilians and military personnel have become victims of mine incidents to date. The Ombudsperson noted that, despite repeated appeals, Armenia has not yet provided Azerbaijan with reliable maps of minefields.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for further cooperation between the UN and the Azerbaijan Ombudsman Institute.

The local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh led to the surrender of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on a complete ceasefire, and local anti-terrorist activities were suspended on September 20, 2023 at 13:00 (GMT+4). At the suggestion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh was scheduled for September 21, 2023 in Yevlakh.

Issues of reintegration based on the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh.

In accordance with the agreement reached, the formations of the Armenian armed forces, the Armenian separatist troops located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, lay down their weapons, leave combat positions and military posts and completely disarm; the formations of the Armenian armed forces leave the territory of Azerbaijan, the Armenian separatist troops are disbanded.