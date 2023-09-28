Azerbaijan, ACWA Power assess potential for broader green energy co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has held a meeting with Mohammad Abdullah Abunayyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides engaged in discussions on several key areas of cooperation between the company and Azerbaijan, the minister wrote on his page on X (Twitter).

For instance, the parties reviewed wind power plant and sea water desalination projects currently underway in Azerbaijan, as well as assessed the effectiveness of utilizing alternative energy sources.

The sides also explored the potential for the execution of other projects in the field of green energy in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, cooperation is currently underway with Saudi Arabic ACWA Power company on the construction of the Khizi-Absheron wind farm with a capacity of 240 MW in Azerbaijan.

On February 3, 2023, the sides agreed to create wind farms with a total capacity of 2.5 GW and energy storage systems. On the same day, an agreement envisaged for the implementation of a 1.5 GW offshore wind power project in Azerbaijan was signed as well.