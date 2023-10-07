New railway line to be built between Eastern Zangazur and Nakhchivan passing through Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. On October 6, a meeting was held in Baku between the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Co-Chairman of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shahin Mustafayev, and the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehrdad Bazrpash, Trend reports.

During the meeting the following documents were signed between Azerbaijan and Iran:

- Protocol of Intent on the construction of a new railway line and railway bridges between the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passing through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran;

- Minutes of the meeting of the co-chairmen of the Joint Working Group on the construction of a road border bridge and a pedestrian crossing over the Araz River at the exit points of the Aghband (Republic of Azerbaijan) - Kalala (Islamic Republic of Iran) state border on the Azerbaijan-Iran state border.