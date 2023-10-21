Baku Initiative Group inaugurates its office (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 21 October 2023 13:31 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. The office of the Baku Initiative Group has opened in the capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Officials, including the head of the Baku Initiative Group Abbas Abbasov, as well as local and foreign guests, have attended the event

Abbasov briefed journalists on the tasks and goals of the group.

The group was established on July 6, 2023, by participants of the conference "Total Elimination of Colonialism" within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

