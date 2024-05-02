Azerbaijan sees surge in tourist arrivals - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Azerbaijan sees a surge in tourist arrivals, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said during a panel discussion on the topic "Tourism connecting people and its role in building intercultural dialogue" within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has high tourism potential.

“Azerbaijan is particularly concerned with the development of this area. The number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan has significantly increased. This year, we completed the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's tourism sector. The development of tourism in the country aligns with the global trend,” he added.

To note, a total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel