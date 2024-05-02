ADB's 57th Annual Meeting kicks off in Georgia

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. The Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) 57th Annual Meeting has kicked off in Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports from the event venue.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from 2 to 5 May, is “Bridge to the Future”.

The event will feature discussions on renewable energy, digital connectivity, the Middle Corridor, sustainability in finance, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, financing climate finance projects.

Moreover, it is planned to launch the Asian Development Policy Report 2024: Aging Well in Asia.

The opening session of the Board of Governors will take place on May 4. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country. Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.



The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.