Uzbekistan to establish International Commercial Court

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 2. In the near future, the International Commercial Court will start operating in Uzbekistan under the International Center for Digital Technologies, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Trend reports.

He spoke during the III Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"This court will occupy a special place in the judicial system of Uzbekistan. For that purpose, we will establish a special law soon," he noted.

The head of state added that the country will also introduce provisions into procedural courts for the enforcement of decisions of the International Commercial Court.

Meanwhile, the III Tashkent International Investment Forum is being held in Tashkent on May 2–3.

Almost 2,500 people from 84 countries are expected to participate. Among them are government representatives, heads of major companies, as well as high-ranking guests from international organizations such as the UN, EBRD, OPEC, and SCO.

The forum program includes more than 40 events, including breakout sessions, round tables, presentations, and meetings of intergovernmental commissions. A launching ceremony for a number of projects in Uzbekistan is also envisaged.