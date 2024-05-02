Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Georgia to encourage private sector to stake in Azerbaijan-EU green corridor

Economy Materials 2 May 2024 10:10 (UTC +04:00)
Georgia to encourage private sector to stake in Azerbaijan-EU green corridor

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. Georgia will attract the private sector to implement the Azerbaijan-EU green corridor, Chair of the Board of Governors and Governor for Georgia, ADB (Asian Development Bank), Minister of Finance of Georgia Lasha Khutsishvili said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion on the topic "Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) Middle Corridor (Reshaping Euro-Asia Connectivity)" within the framework of the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more