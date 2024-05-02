Georgia to encourage private sector to stake in Azerbaijan-EU green corridor

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. Georgia will attract the private sector to implement the Azerbaijan-EU green corridor, Chair of the Board of Governors and Governor for Georgia, ADB (Asian Development Bank), Minister of Finance of Georgia Lasha Khutsishvili said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion on the topic "Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) Middle Corridor (Reshaping Euro-Asia Connectivity)" within the framework of the ADB annual meeting in Tbilisi.

