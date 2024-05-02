ECO praises Azerbaijan's dedication to furthering organization's tourism goals - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) highly appreciates Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting ECO goals in the field of tourism, 13th Secretary-General of the organization Khusrav Noziri said during the 1st ECO Tour Operators Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani government's dedication to bolstering tourism is evident in the increasing influx of visitors to this 'Land of Fires'. We commend Azerbaijan's steadfast commitment to furthering ECO's tourism goals. As ECO, we reaffirm our commitment to aiding each member state in achieving their tourism development objectives and will persist in our endeavors toward this end," he emphasized.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) comprises the following member countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

