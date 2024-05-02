ADB holding discussions on Middle Corridor

TBILISI, Georgia, May 2. Panel discussions on the Middle Corridor have kickstarted as part of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) annual meetings in Tbilisi, Georgia, Trend reports.

The session titled “Enhancing Connectivity: European Connectivity (Renewable Energy and Digital Connectivity) Middle Corridor (Reshaping Euro-Asia Connectivity)” will explore the Middle Corridor's potential to drive economic growth and regional integration by revitalizing historic trade routes and offering strategic alternatives for trade between Europe and Asia.

Azerbaijan is represented in the discussions by the Finance Minister, the governor for Azerbaijan at ADB Samir Sharifov.

The theme for the 57th Annual Meeting to be held from 2 to 5 May, is “Bridge to the Future”.

The opening session of the Board of Governors will take place on May 4. The Opening Session marks the official start of the Annual Meeting. It is a high-profile event attended by the Guest of Honor from the host country. Remarks will be made by ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa and the Minister of Finance of Georgia and Chair of the ADB Board of Governors, Lasha Khutsishvili.



The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to consider development issues and challenges facing Asia and the Pacific. Several thousand participants, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, members of the private sector, representatives of international organizations and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media, regularly join the meeting.