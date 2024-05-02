Azerbaijan and Australia hold first political consultation meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The first session of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Australia was held in Baku yesterday, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the consultations, the delegation of Azerbaijan was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Australian delegation was headed by Deputy Secretary, Development, Multilateral and Europe Group department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Rod Brazier.

"During the consultations, discussions focused on the existing condition of bilateral ties, as well as the prospects for future expansion and development of cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian, and other areas.



Elnur Mammadov briefed the Australian delegation with in-depth information about the region's current post-conflict situation, including ongoing reconstruction efforts in newly liberated territories and progress in demining operations.



The upcoming 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be hosted in Azerbaijan, was highlighted as providing promising opportunities for cooperation.



Furthermore, the potential for collaboration between the two countries within the framework of international organizations was discussed during the discussion," the ministry said.

