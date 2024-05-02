Earthquake hits Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Kerman Province in southeastern Iran at around 8:00 local time today, Trend reports, referring to the National Seismology Center of Tehran University's Institute of Geophysics.

According to the information, the epicenter of the earthquake was recorded in the Faryab district of the province. The origin of the tremors was located at a depth of 9 km.

No damage or casualties were reported.

The day before, Kerman province was hit by another earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6.

