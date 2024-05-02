Azerbaijani oil falls in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on May 1 fell by $2.47, standing at $86.63 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $2.44 (to $85.06 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $68.08 per barrel, which is $2.58 less than the previous price.

Overall, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea decreased by $3.05 on May 1, compared to the previous indication, and amounted to $84.92.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 2.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel