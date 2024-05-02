Azerbaijan seeks collaborative ventures with ECO nations - State Tourism Agency official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The realization of joint projects with member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) is essential, Head of Administration of the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, Kanan Gasimov said during the 1st ECO Tour Operators Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, joint projects will be an important contribution to activities in this sector.

"The State Tourism Agency is actively engaged in advancing Azerbaijan's tourism sector. We extend our support to all institutions operating in this field in our country. Azerbaijan is increasingly becoming a favored destination for tourists from various nations. I am confident that, together with ECO countries, we will continue to foster this trend," he emphasized.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) comprises the following member countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

