Kazakhstan's Senate ratifies protocol on transit of Russian oil to China

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2. The Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan ratified the protocol on the transit of Russian oil to China through the territory of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Thus, according to the protocol, amendments are approved to the Agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the government of Russia on cooperation in the field of transportation of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to China dated December 24, 2013.

According to the amendments, the validity of the agreement is extended by 10 years until January 1, 2034.

Furthermore, the agreement enables the adjustment of transit quantities, levies, and compensation for oil transportation. Long-term transportation of Russian oil in the amount of 10 million tons per year will take place through a system of trunk pipelines in a certain direction.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's KazTransOil transited Russian oil to China via the Atasu-Alashankou main oil pipeline in the amount of 2.507 million tons in the first quarter of 2024.

In 2023, the volume of transit of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to China amounted to 9.989 million tons.

Moreover, from 2014 through 2023, KazTransOil provided the supply of 91 million tons of Russian oil through the territory of Kazakhstan to China.