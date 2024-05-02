Tourism facilitates internal and international dialogue - UN Tourism official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Tourism creates conditions for internal and international dialogue, UN Tourism Executive Director Zoritsa Urosevic said during the "Opening eyes and building contact: Tourism connecting people and its role in building intercultural dialogue" panel session at the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Trend reports.

She noted that tourism plays a crucial role in economic development.

"The global tourist count surpassed one trillion in 2023, a noteworthy milestone. This significant statistic shows an increasing tendency in international tourism, with many people crossing boundaries, immersing themselves in different cultures, and widening their horizons. Tourism emerges as a critical contributor to encouraging both internal and international communication," Urosevic added.

To note, a total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

