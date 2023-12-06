Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
6 December 2023
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Finland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Republic of Finland – the Independence Day.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and your people everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

