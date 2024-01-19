Azerbaijani Ombudsperson makes statement on 34th anniversary of January 20 tragedy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva made a statement on the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Trend reports.

The statement reads : It has been 34 years since the January 20 tragedy, which is remembered as one of the darkest chapters in Azerbaijani history. The Soviet troops who stormed Baku on the night of January 19-20, 1990, carried out a terrible slaughter of people protesting the previous Soviet leadership's blatant backing for Armenia's aggressive policy. As a result of this terrorist act, which will go down in history as one of the most heinous crimes against humanity, 150 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, were killed in Baku and numerous districts of Azerbaijan, 744 people were injured, and 841 people were illegally imprisoned.

"Despite numerous appeals to international organizations and the world community, a legal assessment of this crime against humanity has not yet been given, the perpetrators of this bloody crime have not been brought to justice. As Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I urge international organizations to give a legal assessment of this brutal crime committed against the civilian population and resulting in gross violations of human rights, to take decisive steps to bring the perpetrators to justice," the statement says.

