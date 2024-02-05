Azerbaijan announces number of observers registered for presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Over 90,000 observers have been registered in connection with the presidential election, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov said during the meeting with Assistant Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for Political Affairs Yousef AlDobeay, Trend reports.

"There are 13-14 observers for each polling station. We have more than 6 million voters. They will vote at 6,537 polling stations. All polling stations are equipped with the necessary equipment. We have created all conditions for comfortable voting of voters," he said.

The CEC chairman informed that many international organizations, including the OSCE, will be among the observers at the election.

To note, the extraordinary presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on February 7.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel