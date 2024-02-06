Upcoming presidential election holds significant importance for Azerbaijani people - CEC chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The upcoming presidential election holds significant importance for the Azerbaijani people as it marks the first time it will be held across the entire internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov during a press conference with media, Trend reports.

The chairman said that 26 polling stations will operate in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

