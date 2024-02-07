Zahid Oruj congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Presidential candidate Zahid Oruj congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the early presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The statement says that great opportunities have been created in Azerbaijan for all political parties, independent organizations, and associations, as well as for those who ran for presidential elections on their own initiative, and opportunities for their participation in the elections have been provided. Taking advantage of this opportunity, Zahid Oruj also decided to run in the presidential elections as an independent candidate. The election headquarters of presidential candidate Zahid Oruj, created in a short time, began a campaign to collect signatures; they were submitted to the Central Election Commission, and Zahid Oruj’s candidacy was registered.

It was noted that active campaigning work, which began on January 15, covered the entire territory of the country in accordance with the plan of the Election Headquarters. At meetings in the capital and regions with the participation of thousands of voters, the platform of presidential candidate Zahid Oruj was presented, and issues of concern to the population were heard locally. It was also emphasized that the Central Election Commission has created favorable conditions and opportunities for candidates to conduct free propaganda on television, radio, and in the press.

"Although it was very difficult to compete in elections with Ilham Aliyev, who led our people to victory and turned Azerbaijan into a victorious country, these elections gave our team positive experience and created the opportunity for closer communication with the people. Based on the conclusion of our observers, we consider the preliminary election results to be an indicator of the will of the Azerbaijani people and cordially congratulate the candidate from the New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev, newly elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on his victory in the elections," the statement says.