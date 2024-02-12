Azerbaijani MFA summons EU ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. On 12 February 2024 the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry told Trend.

During the meeting the serious concern was reiterated with regard to the activities of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) that contradict initial agreements with respect to this mission and activities.

It was noted that contrary to its declared purposes of contributing to stability in the region and confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mission is being widely exploited as an anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool.

It was brought to the attention of the EU side that the Mission has essentially become an agent of “binoculars diplomacy” facilitating the visits of different European officials and unofficial delegations to the border areas. All such visits, without exception, are used for disseminating anti-Azerbaijani hate and replicating unfounded Azerbaijan-phobia.

Of particular concern is that such an intensification in “binocular diplomacy” happens at a time when there is unprecedented calm situation along the border, and both Azerbaijan and Armenia have implemented serious confidence-building measures.

Moreover, recent case of prevention of an attempt of illegal crossing through the areas of responsibility of the EUMA casts the serious shadow over the declared tasks of the Mission.

Such concerning actions by no means conforms with the declared goals of EUMA of contributing to trust and confidence as a neutral actor.

The EU side was urged to take all necessary measures with a view to ensuring that EUMA deployed in the territory of Armenia act strictly as a neutral, civilian and unarmed mission in line with its declared mandate, and refrain from any activity that would target Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity or in any other manner affect its legitimate security interests.