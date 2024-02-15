Claims of Azerbaijani "expansionism" made by EU officials are baseless - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Claims of Azerbaijani "expansionism" made by certain EU officials are baseless, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, said in an interview with Brussels Signal, Trend reports.

Amirbayov refuted allegations by Josep Borrell, Head of Foreign Affairs at the European Commission, asserting that Azerbaijan had no plans or ambitions concerning Armenian territory.

"Allegations pronounced by Mr. Borrell do not reflect the reality at all. We consider those accusations baseless. However, we also proceed from the understanding that the European Union, represented by Charles Michel, is interested in developing ties between the EU and Azerbaijan, including the EU's facilitation role in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. Azerbaijan has no territorial claims to Armenia, as Azerbaijan has struggled for decades only to achieve the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty. This complete restoration of integrity and sovereignty was achieved only last September," he said.

Amirbayov emphasized the need to ensure that Armenia does not assert any territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

"As a matter of fact, the constitution of Armenia still contains territorial claims to Azerbaijan because it refers to the declaration of independence adopted in 1991. This declaration endorsed the illegitimate decision on the unification of the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic with the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. Besides that, the Armenian parliament has adopted a series of laws that prohibit any Armenian official from signing any documents with any countries that would imply the recognition of Azerbaijan's sovereignty over this region. In addition to that, after the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, Armenia has filed numerous illegal cases against Azerbaijan at the European Court of Human Rights. The documents related to these cases clearly attest to territorial claims by Armenia to the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," the official added.