No grounds for claiming Azerbaijan violates trilateral statement - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Armenian side's claim of Azerbaijan's alleged violation of the trilateral statement lacks grounds, as Armenia has not fulfilled its commitments to withdraw its Armed Forces from Azerbaijan's territory and open communication lines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Regarding the Armenian Prime Minister's statement that "Karabakh's right to self-determination is not supported by the international community," it implies not a disavowal of the territorial claims to Azerbaijan but rather an acknowledgment that pursuing such claims solely based on international support is unreasonable. This indirectly underscores the ongoing nature of Armenian claims, highlighting the need to address them by eliminating references to territorial integrity and sovereignty in Armenia's legislative acts and constitution.

The ministry emphasized that the viewpoint expressed by the Armenian Prime Minister underscores the significance of international community pressure on Armenia to prevent it from adopting a stance contrary to international law.

On February 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a joint meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Munich at the initiative of the German Chancellor.