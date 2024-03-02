Zangezur Corridor - building block for normalization between Azerbaijan, Armenia - Elchin Amirbayov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. The Zangezur Corridor is an essential building block towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held today.

"Beyond the purely economic benefits of interaction and transportation connectivity, the Middle Corridor could also serve as an important confidence and peace-building tool in a post-conflict environment. A clear example of this in the South Caucasus is the so-called Zangezur Corridor. This is an essential building block towards the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which have been in conflict for almost three decades," he said.

Amirbayov noted that this project would not only link Armenia and Azerbaijan, putting an end to Armenia’s economic isolation, but also benefit all countries in the region, including Russia, Türkiye, and Iran. "What is important is that it could also become an alternative to the already existing routes of the Middle Corridor," he said.

"We do hope that Armenia, currently delaying the implementation of the reopening of this transportation link, would realize the benefits for itself and strive to put itself on the regional connectivity map. Otherwise, the current idea of Armenia implementing the "crossroads" project would not be efficient, and it will remain a dead-ended region," the official added.