Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold consular consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Baku has hosted regular consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, Trend reports.

Initial consultations took place with delegations led by Emil Safarov, the Head of the Consular Department of the Azerbaijani Ministry, and Hayriye Nurdan Erpulat Altuntas, the Head of the General Directorate for Consular Affairs of the Turkish Ministry.

During the primary phase of consultations, with the involvement of Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev representing Azerbaijan and Deputy Foreign Minister Yasin Ekrem Serim representing Türkiye, discussions centered on advancing cooperation in consular, migration, legal, and various other domains. Both sides exchanged perspectives on the present state of bilateral cooperation in the consular sphere and explored avenues for further development, including enhancements to the legal framework.

At the same time, during the meeting within the consultation framework, with the presence of Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalchin Rafiyev and Deputy Foreign Minister of Türkiye Yasin Ekrem Serim, discussions revolved around the potential collaboration between the countries in the realms of transport and trade. Both parties emphasized the significance of sustaining cooperation within international organizations.

Rafiyev informed about the work done in preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice and the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the General Directorate of Migration of Türkiye also participated in the meetings.

