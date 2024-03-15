Azerbaijani FM holds discussion with his Turkish counterpart (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to the country to participate in the 9th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

At the meeting, ministers discussed the future of bilateral relations between the two countries and the prevailing regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the positive momentum in Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, characterized by brotherhood and friendship, culminating in the signing of the Shusha Declaration, which solidified allied ties. He emphasized that these bilateral relations extend to both regional and international platforms, bolstering mutual support and solidarity. Additionally, he provided a comprehensive overview of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment to advancing it despite existing challenges. Confidence was expressed in the belief that the normalization of relations would foster regional peace and security.

The Azerbaijani minister also addressed preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan this year. He emphasized that COP29 presents fresh opportunities for collaboration.

Minister Hakan Fidan expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality and the successful organization of the 9th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. He conveyed confidence that the Baku Declaration would enhance regional cooperation. Hakan Fidan wished Azerbaijan success during its chairmanship of COP29 and reiterated Turkey's willingness to cooperate with Azerbaijan within the framework of this event.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel