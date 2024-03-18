Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Politics Materials 18 March 2024 12:54 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. On March 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his presidential endeavors for the development and prosperity of the country.

Vladimir Putin thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, they expressed confidence that the alliance and strategic partnership between the two countries would continue to strengthen and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more