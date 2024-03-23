President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolences to Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to Russia's President Vladimir Putin over the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Trend reports.

"Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

We were deeply shocked by the news of the terrible terrorist attack that took place in the Crocus City Hall concert venue.

I strongly condemn this act of terrorism, and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I wish you, the people of Russia, and the families and loved ones of those who were killed patience, and the injured a speedy recovery," the letter said.