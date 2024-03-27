EU Mission actively exploited as anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The EU Mission is actively exploited as an anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs on a joint EU-Armenia-US conference scheduled for April 5, 2024, in Brussels.

"The Azerbaijani side, on numerous occasions, has clearly expressed its position on certain approaches and actions towards our region by the European Union and some of its member states in particular. Moreover, during the Prague quadrilateral meeting of October 6, 2022, the Azerbaijani side was asked to give its consent on the deployment of a short-term EU Monitoring Capacity (EUMCAP) comprising 40 EU civilian monitoring experts along the Armenian side of the undelimited border, which was supposed to contribute to confidence-building between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Unfortunately, after the original two-month term, without Azerbaijan’s agreement, the EUMCAP was transformed into the EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA), with a significant term extension and a much larger number of monitors. The mission has since been actively exploited as an anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool. Additionally, with Canada joining the EUMA, it resembles a de facto NATO mission. This has also been accompanied by statements calling the EUMA a deterrence force and creating the illusion of a possible intervention by Azerbaijan, which has no ground whatsoever," the statement reads.

It was noted that the EU was urged to take all necessary measures to ensure that the EUMA acts strictly as a neutral, civilian, and unarmed mission, in line with its declared mandate, and refrains from any activity targeting Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity or affecting its legitimate security interests in any other manner.

