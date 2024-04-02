Mine explosion victim in Azerbaijan's Tartar hospitalized with traumatic leg amputation (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. One of the three victims of the mine explosion in Tartar was hospitalized with traumatic amputation of legs, a surgeon at the Tartar Central District Hospital, Mubariz Mahmudov told Trend's Karabakh bureau.

"Taghizade Arzuman and Elmin Bagirov were hospitalized in Barda Central District Hospital. Bagirov was hospitalized with traumatic amputation of both legs. Ismailov Polad was admitted to the surgery department of the Tartar hospital with multiple shrapnel wounds to the face, chest, and right arm," the surgeon said.

17:07

Three people have been injured by a mine explosion in Azerbaijan's Tartar district, the joint statement of the country's Interior Ministry, Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said, Trend reports.

"On April 2, 2024, a mine incident occurred in the territory of Chayli village in the Tartar district. As a result of a mine explosion that occurred in the area of the former contact line while grazing animals in an uncleared minefield, Polad Ismayilov, born in 1969, Arzuman Taghizade, born in 1992, and Elmir Baghirov, born in 2006, were injured. An investigation into this incident is being conducted by the prosecutor's office of the Tartar district.

Once again, the Interior Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, and the National Agency for Mine Action urge citizens to observe safety rules and to be attentive to all signs indicating mine danger," the statement said.

Meanwhile, since the end of the second Karabakh War in 2020, nearly 350 people have become victims of mines planted by Armenian armed forces during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

