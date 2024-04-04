Germany sustains demining projects in Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Germany is implementing demining projects in Azerbaijan, the German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Germany fully supports, including within its project, the efforts of Azerbaijan and the EU on the demining process," the publication reads.

To note, the UN General Assembly declared April 4 as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action to draw attention to the danger of mines and unexploded ordnance.

