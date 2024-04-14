Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Jordanian Air Force Commander (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has visited the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center (KASOTC) during his official visit to Jordan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov was provided with detailed information about the main directions of the Center's activity and conditions created here.

Then the Azerbaijani defense minister arrived at the command of the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

Here, Colonel General Hasanov met with Commander of the Royal Jordanian Air Force Brigadier General Pilot Mohamed Fathi Hyasat.

The prospects of development of the armed forces, military education, and military-technical cooperation were discussed at the meeting.

