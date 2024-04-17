France’s actions put under question efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan, Armenia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. France’s actions over the past three and a half years have seriously put under question the efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on sovereignty and territorial integrity and contributed to the escalation of the situation, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Notwithstanding France’s accusation against Azerbaijan of unilateral actions, our country’s steps and official statements towards France have only been in response to this country's destructive activities. Despite the smear campaign against our country, dialogue channels have always been kept open on our side.

In particular, France’s actions over the past three and a half years have seriously put under question the efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia based on sovereignty and territorial integrity and contributed to the escalation of the situation.

France’s initiatives against Azerbaijan in documents and resolutions at the UN Security Council, the European Union, the Francophonie, and other international platforms have proven that this country’s claims of being a neutral mediator are completely unfounded.

We also would like to recall the adoption of decisions and resolutions by the French Parliament solely based on initiatives of the ruling party’s representatives, where numerous unfounded accusations, insults, and threats have been made against our country, that questioned and undermined Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and recognized the former puppet regime.

During this period, the attacks against our Embassy and damage caused to the Embassy premises as a result of the Azerbaijanophobic environment existing in France, and lastly, vandalism acts against the bust of the 19th-century Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan, and the failure of the government to take measures against such actions are part of France’s anti-Azerbaijani campaign.

At the same time, accusations against Azerbaijan for taking unilateral actions are completely unfounded, bearing in mind actions by France targeting Azerbaijan’s presidency of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At the same time, it is clear as day that the actions of France, which is extensively arming Armenia and promoting militarism in the region, do not serve peace," the statement reads.