Georgian MFA hails agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on delimitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The Georgian Foreign Ministry welcomes the beginning of the process of border delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the publication of the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on X, Trend reports.

"Georgia welcomes the agreement reached between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia in connection with the border delimitation process. Georgia is interested in ensuring sustainable peace in the region and reaffirms its firm commitment to promote the process of establishing peace and trust between the two neighboring countries," the publication reads.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

