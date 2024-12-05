ICESCO to tighten screws on collaboration with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) aims to further strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan, Director of the Department of Social and Human Sciences ISESCO Ramata Almamy Mbaye said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the Second International Conference on "Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia" today.

“ICESCO greatly values partnership with Azerbaijan and looks forward to enhancing it. This conference reminds us of our deep appreciation and the critical need to protect cultural heritage, especially in times of conflict.

Cultural heritage is more than just buildings and artifacts. This is the history and identity of our peoples, heritage, well-being, the stability of each person, and social cohesion. This is joint creation and living together,” said the department director.

According to her, ICESCO always prioritized the protection and promotion of cultural heritage.

She explained that cultural heritage connects the past and the future, helping to understand shared history and build mutual respect.

“Protecting this heritage, especially in conflict zones, requires teamwork, responsibility, and collective effort, and that is why we are here today. I want to reaffirm ICESCO’s commitment to working with Azerbaijan and all member states to protect, promote, and disseminate our cultural heritage,” Mbaye added.

Baku hosts the second international conference of the Western Azerbaijan Community on “Right to Return: Advancing Justice for Azerbaijanis Expelled from Armenia.”

The conference is attended by more than 100 delegates from 51 countries.

The event covers the following topics: the history of the expulsion of Western Azerbaijanis from Armenia, the basis of their right of return, the restoration of cultural heritage, and diplomatic efforts in this field.

To note, every year on December 5, the anniversary of the deportation of Western Azerbaijanis, which took place in 1987-1991, is marked. A similar international conference was held last year. More than 100 delegates from 44 countries participated in the international conference dedicated to “Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia: global context and just solution.”

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel