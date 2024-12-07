Zangezur corridor opening poses importance for regional peace - Turkish MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The opening of the Zangezur corridor poses importance for the regional peace, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Fuat Oktay told reporters, Trend reports.

“This will have a positive impact both in terms of ensuring peace in the region and on the economy,” he said.

As Oktay pointed out, the mentioned corridor's opening will also positively impact Armenia.

To note, the Zangezur Corridor project proposed by Azerbaijan is aimed at establishing a transportation link between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, passing through the territory of Armenia.

This project emerged in the course of the implementation of the agreements set out in the trilateral statement signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia in 2020.

