Our policy, based on non-interference in internal affairs of any country, gains support on international arena - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Hosting a climate conference which unites almost 200 countries was a big challenge, a big responsibility, and also a big success, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

"Almost 200 parties unanimously supported Azerbaijan's nomination. Prior to that, we successfully chaired the Non-Aligned Movement for four years, which unites 120 countries and is the second-largest international institution after the UN General Assembly. This demonstrates that our policy, based on friendship, cooperation, non-interference in the internal affairs of any country, really gains support on the international arena. So, we can be a host country for such a global international event," President Ilham Aliyev said.