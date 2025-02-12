Global South is absolutely and objectively waiting for more support from wealthiest countries - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. One of the important events during COP29 in Baku was the Summit of small island developing states, where Azerbaijan put forward a very ambitious agenda in order to provide practical support to these countries, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

"When we became deeply involved in the issues related to climate change, we saw a big level of disappointment in the countries, which have existential threats with respect to climate change. We all suffer from this, including Azerbaijan. But there are countries, especially small island states, which face existential threats. Their case was sometimes not put on the center of the agenda. We did it. One of the important events during COP29 in Baku was the Summit of small island developing states, where Azerbaijan put forward a very ambitious agenda in order to provide practical support to these countries. It is obvious that without a consolidated approach from big actors, it will be difficult to support these countries. These countries don't have the financial resources to address climate issues. I think the responsibility of the countries that take on this burden is to do more work. The Global South is absolutely and objectively waiting for more support from the wealthiest countries in the world," said President Ilham Aliyev.