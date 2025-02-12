Ideology, economy, and national ideas - all of these combined have really brought Azerbaijan what we deserve - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Ideology, economy, and national ideas - all of these combined have really brought Azerbaijan what we deserve, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

Trend xəbər verir ki, bu sözləri Prezident İlham Əliyev Çinin CGTN telekanalına müsahibəsində söyləyib.

"Our position is that if every country just concentrates on its own agenda and does not try to interfere in other countries’ affairs, there'll be no conflicts, disagreements, and wars. The only reason we still have unstable situations and bloodshed around the world is that countries with an imperialistic past want to continue interfering, dominating, and dictating and this naturally leads to resistance.

We have managed to protect ourselves from internal interference. But not every country has the potential to do that. If countries are dependent economically, they will definitely be less capable of resisting and defending their national interests. The economy is the foundation of everything. Ideology, economy, and national ideas - all of these combined have really brought Azerbaijan what we deserve," said President Ilham Aliyev.