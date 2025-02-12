Four years, which we consider lost years in U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship, will already be history - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. We expect that these four years, which we consider lost years in U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship, will already be history, and we will restart, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

"We remember the time when President Trump was the head of the United States, and our relationship developed very successfully, unlike the last four years, when it completely deteriorated due to the unfair and unjust approach of the Biden administration toward Azerbaijan. So, our previous experience working with President Trump was very positive. We expect that these four years, which we consider lost years in U.S.-Azerbaijan relationship, will already be history, and we will restart," said President Ilham Aliyev.