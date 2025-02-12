Some Western leaders were very unjust to President Trump - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Among European leaders, there is a big uncertainty (regarding President Trump – ed.) and, I would say a big concern. The reason is very simple. We all know how President Trump was treated by some of them, when he was not president last four years. We have already seen the first, I would say, disqualification, and this is the Canadian Prime Minister, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

"Some Western leaders were very unjust to President Trump, and definitely they're concerned that now maybe the time has come for them to be responsible for that. This is my opinion," pointed out the President, adding that he does not see any other serious reason to be concerned about the change in the United States.