Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev shares his thoughts on leadership during interview with Chinese news channel

Politics Materials 12 February 2025 10:55 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev shares his thoughts on leadership during interview with Chinese news channel
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President Ilham Aliyev shared his views on leadership in a rapidly changing world during an interview with China's CGTN channel in Davos, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that leadership is a huge responsibility, the head of state stated: “The most important thing is that a leader must always be fair to his people, to his population. Never lie to your people, and they will appreciate that. We know that sometimes, due to some political reasons, leaders who seek power give a lot of promises and then fail to implement them, and this leads to frustration and disbelief. This leads to political crises in different parts of the world.

“My recommendation to leaders who are trying to get public support is always to tell the truth and do what is necessary for the country,” the President added.

Latest

Latest

Read more