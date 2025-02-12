President Ilham Aliyev shares his thoughts on leadership during interview with Chinese news channel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. President Ilham Aliyev shared his views on leadership in a rapidly changing world during an interview with China's CGTN channel in Davos, Trend reports.

Emphasizing that leadership is a huge responsibility, the head of state stated: “The most important thing is that a leader must always be fair to his people, to his population. Never lie to your people, and they will appreciate that. We know that sometimes, due to some political reasons, leaders who seek power give a lot of promises and then fail to implement them, and this leads to frustration and disbelief. This leads to political crises in different parts of the world.

“My recommendation to leaders who are trying to get public support is always to tell the truth and do what is necessary for the country,” the President added.