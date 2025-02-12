Chinese companies are also interested not only in providing services and technology but also in investing in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Chinese companies are also interested not only in providing services and technology but also in investing in Azerbaijan, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an interview with CGTN (China Global Television Network) in Davos on January 20, Trend reports.

The interview with the head of state was broadcast on the channel on February 11.

"This is already in the pipeline. At COP29, we signed an agreement between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan to build an energy cable under the Caspian Sea. So, we will connect Central Asia with Azerbaijan and potentially China through an energy cable. Another project will stretch the cable from Azerbaijan to Europe under the Black Sea.

This is another connectivity. This is a corridor for green energy with huge potential. Because Azerbaijan's wind and sun potential is already fixed, and it is much more than we could have imagined. Therefore, we need markets, technology, and cooperation. Because without cooperation between neighbours, you will not be able to implement these projects. Potential is here, and as you mentioned, Azerbaijan is playing a very active role in green transition," said President Ilham Aliyev.