First day of 15th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly wraps up in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The opening ceremony of the 15th plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Asia (APA) on “the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening multilateral cooperation in Asia” was held at the administrative building of the Azerbaijani Parliament on February 19, Trend reports.

According to the information, 35 delegations including about 280 people attended the event.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed at the opening of the 15th plenary session.

Addressing the opening ceremony, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova welcomed the participants of the session and expressed gratitude to the representatives of all parliaments and international organizations for participation in this plenary session. She noted that it is an indicator of our firm intention and commitment to further develop our cooperation and strengthen this platform.

At the end of her speech, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament expressed confidence that through joint efforts the potential of the Parliamentary Assembly of Asia will be fully realized, and its efficiency will be maximized. The Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament emphasized that today's plenary session is clear proof of our common commitment and wished success to the session.

Then, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Asia Mohammad Reza Majidi made a speech.

The Secretary General expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Parliament and Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova for the high level of organization of the session and hospitality. He noted that the chairmanship of our country in the Parliamentary Assembly of Asia successfully continues. He noted that we will be able to achieve the goals of the Azerbaijani side under the chairmanship of this organization as a result of joint fruitful cooperation.

The session was then attended by the Presidents, Vice-Presidents, and Members of Parliaments of the member countries of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly, including the following: the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Indonesia Puan Maharani; the Chairman of the Consultative Council of the Sultanate of Oman Khalid Hilal Nasir Al-Maawali; the Chairperson of the Council of of the National Assembly of Belarus Natalia Kochanova; the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbaeva; the Chairman of the Consultative Council of Bahrain Ali Saleh Abdullah Al-Saleh; the Chairman of the National Assembly of Bhutan Lungten Dorji; the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf; the Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani; and the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan Mahmadtoir Zokirzoda.

The speeches noted that the event was organized at a high level, and expressed confidence that the Parliamentary Assembly of Asia will achieve great success during the presidency of Azerbaijan. Today the participants discussed the important role of APA in solving regional problems and accelerating regional integration. It was noted that the organization pays great attention to such issues as the promotion of sustainable development, human rights, peace and stability in the region, and strengthening multilateral cooperation, in this regard, the importance of partnership implemented to achieve common goals was noted.

The agenda was adopted at the plenary session, which resumed its work after a break. The APA Bureau was elected.

Head of the delegation of the Azerbaijani Parliament to the APA and chairman of the Executive Council of the organization Rizvan Nabiyev made a report at the session.

During the event, APA Secretary-General Mohammad Reza Majidi presented a report on the organization's activities.

The session also considered issues related to granting the Sultanate of Oman the status of a full member and the Republic of Belarus the status of an observer.

The session continued discussions on the theme “The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation in Asia”.

On the same day, meetings of the APA Standing Committees on Social and Cultural Affairs, Budget and Planning were held within the framework of the plenary session, and draft decisions on issues corresponding to the profile of these committees were discussed.

The 15th APA Plenary Session will continue its work tomorrow.

