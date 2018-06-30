Coach: Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships organized at high level

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The performances of gymnasts at the Azerbaijan and Baku championships in artistic gymnastics are at a good level, the coach of the national junior team of Azerbaijan in artistic gymnastics Gennady Kotelnikov said.

"The gymnasts have tried new programs and new elements. The performances are very responsible and exciting for them. This is a very good start for future development," the coach stressed.

Kotelnikov noted that the championships are organized at a high level.

The coach also said it is noticeable that the audience in the stands is interestedly watching the performances of athletes.

The second day of competitions at the Azerbaijan and Baku championships in artistic gymnastics kicked off June 30 in Baku at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The audience will see the performances of men gymnasts in the age category of "kids" and women gymnasts in the age categories of "children" and "youngsters" during the second day.

In total, more than 100 gymnasts representing Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports Club, Neftchi Sports Club, Zira Culture Center, Republican Olympic Sport Lyceum and Sumgait city take part in the competitions, which started on June 29.

