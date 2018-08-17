Azerbaijani Air Force helicopters hold tactical training (PHOTO/VIDEO)

17 August 2018 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Tactical training of the Azerbaijani Air Force's combat helicopters has been conducted according to the plan of combat training approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry said in a message on Aug. 17.

The aircraft carried out tasks to provide air support to the combined arms units and sub-units.

During the practical part of the training, helicopters destroyed the ground targets of the conventional enemy.

The tasks set during the training sessions were successfully completed by the helicopter crews.

The results of training were highly appreciated.

