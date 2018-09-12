Azerbaijan announces population size as of August 2018

12 September 2018 17:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Since the beginning of 2018, the population of Azerbaijan has grown by 45,141 people (0.5 percent), reaching 9,943,226 as of August 1, 2018, the State Statistics Committee said in a message on Sept. 12.

According to the data, the density is 115 people per square kilometer. Some 52.9 percent of the total population lives in cities, 47.1 percent in villages. Women outnumber men with 0.1 percent (men - 49.9 percent of the population, women - 50.1).

In January-July 2018, 34,812 deaths were registered in Azerbaijan - 6.1 deaths per 1000 people.

During the first seven months of 2018, the registry offices recorded 33,009 marriages and 8,538 divorces. For every 1000 people, these figures were 5.8 and 1.5 respectively.

In January-July 2018, institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Migration Service registered 2,109 people who arrived in Azerbaijan for permanent residence and 829 people who left the country. The positive balance of migration was 1,280 people.

