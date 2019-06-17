IDEA, UNWTO sign MoU (PHOTO)

17 June 2019 23:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA) Public Union Leyla Aliyeva has met with Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili.

The meeting featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between IDEA and UNWTO. The MoU defines the framework for future cooperation and the areas of cooperation between the organizations. Under the document both organizations will make joint efforts to promote tourism as one of the factors affecting environmental sustainability.

Following the signing ceremony, a bilateral meeting between Leyla Aliyeva and Zurab Pololikashvili was held. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva praised UNWTO’s activities towards coordination of tourism development across the world. Pointing to rich natural resources and diverse geographical landscapes along with rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructure in Azerbaijan, Leyla Aliyeva expressed her confidence that the joint projects to be implemented will contribute to the development of ecotourism in the country.

Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili hailed the establishment of cooperation between UNWTO and IDEA, underlining ample opportunities for developing Azerbaijan's potential as an attractive tourism destination.

The sides discussed the implementation of joint projects, and prospects for organizing international events in Azerbaijan and the region.

